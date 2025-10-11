Azerbaijan’s rising trade with Europe signals new era of economic confidence

11 October 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan is quietly but confidently stepping into a new phase of economic engagement with Europe. Recent figures from the State Customs Committee reveal that in the first eight months of 2025, the country exported nearly $11.9 billion worth of goods to European Union (EU) member states — a 13.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Imports from the EU also rose by 5.4%, reaching $1.88 billion. These numbers are more than just trade statistics; they are a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing economic maturity and its strategic positioning in the global marketplace.

