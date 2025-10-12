Azerbaijan invited to peace summit in Egypt on Gaza ceasefire

12 October 2025 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has been invited to participate in the upcoming Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, dedicated to the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports via Axios.

Outlet’s correspondent Barak Ravid shared the development on his social media account, noting that the official invitations were issued by the U.S. State Department.

Ravid wrote that “the U.S. State Department has sent an official invitation to the Gaza Leaders Summit to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,” adding that Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees.

The new countries invited include Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada.

According to Ravid, while Iran received an invitation to attend, Israel was not included in the list of invitees.