Azerbaijan invited to peace summit in Egypt on Gaza ceasefire
Azerbaijan has been invited to participate in the upcoming Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, dedicated to the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports via Axios.
Outlet’s correspondent Barak Ravid shared the development on his social media account, noting that the official invitations were issued by the U.S. State Department.
Ravid wrote that “the U.S. State Department has sent an official invitation to the Gaza Leaders Summit to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,” adding that Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees.
The new countries invited include Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada.
According to Ravid, while Iran received an invitation to attend, Israel was not included in the list of invitees.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!