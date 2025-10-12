Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Russia’s bashkortostan region
Drones belonging to the “A” Special Operations Center of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) carried out a strike on the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in the city of Ufa, located in the Republic of Bashkortostan, about 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine, Azernews reports.
This marks the third Ukrainian strike in the Bashkortostan region within the past month.
“This is the third strike by the Security Service of Ukraine in Bashkortostan—1,400 kilometers away from Ukraine. The SBU is capable of reaching any target,” the source stated.
Ufa is one of Russia’s largest oil refining centers and plays a crucial role in supplying fuel and lubricants to the Russian Armed Forces.
