Uzbekistan’s car market sees growing competition as Chevrolet share drops
In the first nine months of 2025, Chevrolet-branded cars accounted for 83 percent of all new vehicle sales in Uzbekistan – down from 89 percent during the same period in 2024. The best-selling model was the Cobalt, followed by the Damas and the Tracker, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!