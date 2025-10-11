Terrorist attack on police station in Peshawar repelled, two killed

11 October 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

A terrorist attack on Hasan Khel Police Station in the Mattani area of Peshawar was repelled early Saturday morning, with two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire, police officials confirmed, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

According to Express News, heavily armed terrorists launched an attack on the police station using heavy weaponry. A fierce gun battle ensued between the attackers and law enforcement personnel. Senior police officers described the situation as dangerous due to the use of heavy weapons by the attackers.

Police responded swiftly, killing two terrorists in the exchange of fire. However, reports suggest that more terrorists may still be present in the area, prompting continued security operations.

In response to the attack, additional police reinforcements and elite force units were deployed to the scene. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar confirmed that the exchange of fire was ongoing and that all necessary measures were being taken to neutralise any remaining threats.

Further updates are expected as the operation continues.