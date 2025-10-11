China launches three satellites from offshore platform using Gravity-1 rocket

11 October 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

China has successfully launched three satellites into orbit using the Gravity-1 carrier rocket from an offshore platform, Azernews reports.

The launch—conducted by a private company—took place at 10:20 a.m. local time (6:20 a.m. Baku time) from coastal waters off Shandong Province. During the rocket’s second flight, the satellites were successfully delivered into their planned orbit.

The Gravity-1 is recognized as the world’s largest and most powerful solid-fuel rocket. Its first launch was carried out in January of last year.

According to the manufacturer, the rocket has a liftoff mass of 405 tons and is capable of carrying up to 6.5 tons of payload to low Earth orbit or 4.2 tons to a typical 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit.

The launch marks another milestone in China’s rapidly expanding commercial space sector, which has seen growing participation from private enterprises.