Azerbaijan earns ₼75.1 mln in interest from treasury fund management
As a result of improved treasury fund management, Azerbaijan earned a total of 75.1 million manats in interest income as of October 1, 2025 — including 65.8 million manats from funds in the national currency and the equivalent of 9.3 million manats from foreign currency assets, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!