Monday October 13 2025

President Ilham Aliyev awards railway transport employees

13 October 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the awarding of Azerbaijani railway transport workers, Azernews reports.

The decree states that the following individuals are recognized for their effective contributions to the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:

Awarded the third-class "Emek" (Labor) Order:

Shamil Jafarov

Telman Gojayev

Ilgar Mustafayev

Shamsaddin Talibov

Awarded the "Taraggi" Medal:

Alexandra Bogolyubova

Elkhan Jabbarov

Kazim Jafarov

Mammad Efendi-zade

Rafig Gulmaliyev

Arif Hidayatov

Kazim Kazimov

Hikmet Karimov

Panah Karimov

Nijat Guliyev

Vafadar Mammadov

Elyar Muradov

Afig Nazarov

Mahammad Panahov

Madad Shikamirov

