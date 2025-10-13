President Ilham Aliyev awards railway transport employees
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the awarding of Azerbaijani railway transport workers, Azernews reports.
The decree states that the following individuals are recognized for their effective contributions to the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:
Awarded the third-class "Emek" (Labor) Order:
Shamil Jafarov
Telman Gojayev
Ilgar Mustafayev
Shamsaddin Talibov
Awarded the "Taraggi" Medal:
Alexandra Bogolyubova
Elkhan Jabbarov
Kazim Jafarov
Mammad Efendi-zade
Rafig Gulmaliyev
Arif Hidayatov
Kazim Kazimov
Hikmet Karimov
Panah Karimov
Nijat Guliyev
Vafadar Mammadov
Elyar Muradov
Afig Nazarov
Mahammad Panahov
Madad Shikamirov
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!