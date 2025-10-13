Referees for Araz-Nakhchivan futsal matches announced

13 October 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

The referees for the Group 7 matches, where Araz-Nakhchivan will play in the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League, have been announced, Azernews reports.

These officials will oversee the team's games as they compete in the prestigious tournament.

FIFA referees who will officiate the games are Viktor Shikh (France) Vasilika Kioulea (Wales), Aslan Qalayev (Kazakhstan), and Irmantas Kaprasovas (Lithuania). These experienced officials will ensure fair play during the matches.

The UEFA representative for the tournament will be Miodrag Radulović (Montenegro), while Nebojša Panić (Serbia) and Sebastian Stavički (Poland) will serve as referee inspectors, overseeing the performance of the refereeing team.

UEFA Futsal Champions League main round matches for Araz-Nakhchivan are scheduled as follows:

On October 29, they will face United Galati (Romania) at Sala Sporturilor Dunarea at 22:00.

The team will play Differdanj 03 (Luxembourg) on October 30. The game starts at 19:00.

The final match of the group will take place on November 1, when Araz-Nakhchivan will compete against Tigers Rurmond (Netherlands) at 18:00. All these matches will take place at Sala Sporturilor Dunarea.

These matches are crucial for Araz-Nakhchivan as they aim to advance further in one of the most prestigious futsal competitions in Europe.

The UEFA Futsal Champions League is an annual competition for European futsal club teams, organized by UEFA. It was originally launched as the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2001, replacing the Futsal European Clubs Championship**, an unofficial event that had been held since 1984.

The final of the inaugural edition was contested in a single match in Lisbon, while the next four editions were played over two legs. Since the 2006–07 season, the winner has been determined through a Final Four format.

In 2018, the tournament underwent a rebranding and was renamed the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

The 2025–26 UEFA Futsal Champions League marks the 40th edition of Europe's premier futsal club competition and the 25th edition organized by UEFA. It is also the eighth season since the tournament was rebranded from the UEFA Futsal Cup to the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Palma Futsal are the defending champions, having successfully retained their title and becoming the first club to win three consecutive UEFA futsal titles.

A total of 56 teams from 52 of the 55 UEFA member associations compete in the 2025–26 tournament.

The number of teams from each association is determined based on their UEFA futsal national team coefficients.