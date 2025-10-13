President Ilham Aliyev's participation in Middle East peace summit reflects Azerbaijan's growing regional role — Hikmet Hajiyev [VIDEO]
As previously reported, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the summit on peace in the Middle East, Azernews reports.
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, posted on his X page a publication dedicated to the summit on peace in the Middle East.
''President İlham Aliyev attends the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. It is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power. Azerbaijan is a desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East,'' the post reads.
