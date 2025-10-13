ADY cuts carbon emissions with clean energy

13 October 2025 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is making significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint through the use of clean energy and sustainable practices, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Solar panels installed at ADY facilities have played a key role in this effort. In 2021, 307 panels were installed at the newly opened Bilajari locomotive depot, and an additional 350 panels were added at the Ganja depot in 2022.

According to ADY, these solar systems generated 90,000 kilowatt-hours of green electricity in 2024 alone, helping the company save over 8,000 cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the emission of approximately 20,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Beyond renewable energy, ADY is also advancing broader environmental initiatives. The company recycles paper waste, treats and reuses industrial water, and regularly organizes tree-planting and community clean-up campaigns. During construction projects, ADY ensures the protection of local flora and fauna in accordance with environmental regulations and standards.

These actions reflect ADY’s growing commitment to sustainability as it modernizes operations and aligns with global environmental goals.