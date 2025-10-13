Trilateral consultations in Baku highlight regional cooperation agenda - Iranian FM
The trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia in Baku is being held as part of ongoing consultations and coordination efforts in the regional framework, Azernews reports.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated during a press conference in Tehran that the discussions are focused on several key areas, including economic and trade cooperation.
Baghaei emphasized that the meeting demonstrates Iran and its neighboring countries’ commitment to strengthening regional stability through coordination and dialogue.
It should be noted that the trilateral meeting in Baku today is addressing the North-South International Transport Corridor, as well as issues related to energy, customs, and trade cooperation.
