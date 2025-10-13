Azerbaijani pilot breaks record at World Karting Championship [PHOTOS]

13 October 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

This year, the 24th World Karting Championship (World Grand Final) races have been held at the "International South Garda" track in Lonato, Italy, Azernews reports.

The races were organized in five categories, with the track length being 1200 meters. Since 2001, the tournament has been considered one of the most prestigious events in the world of karting.

The competition featured 607 drivers from various countries, including European and world champions. Among the participants was Davin Jafarov, a young talent representing Azerbaijan motorsport, who was one of three drivers from Portugal. He participated for the first time in the BMB category and in the World Championship as a member of the BirelArt Portugal team.

Due to a minor accident in the qualifying round, Davin had to start from 32nd place, but he showcased an impressive performance, advancing to the semifinals and finals. In the final, he overtook 24 drivers, breaking the previous record of 14 overtakes set by Italian driver Lorenzo Pinyanelli, and also recorded the fastest lap of the race.

This achievement drew significant attention from commentators and fellow competitors. After the race, several international team managers and drivers approached the BirelArt Portugal tent to meet Davin and wish him success in his future career. Among them was the management of AW Racing, a team based in Milan, Italy, who offered him a spot on their team. However, the young driver preferred to continue competing with BirelArt for the time being.

Reflecting on his performance in the World Championship, Davin shared: "This was my first time competing at this level, on this track, and in the BMB category. Unfortunately, I didn't have the chance to come here earlier for practice sessions. The World Championship had 607 participants in 5 categories. The race was very intense, but I managed to advance to the semifinals. However, we had a small incident and some chassis issues, which meant I had to start from 32nd place. Despite that, I overtook 24 drivers and finished 8th overall. Starting from so far behind on this track and achieving this result was really tough, so this is a huge accomplishment for me and my team. Many other drivers and team managers came to our tent to meet and talk with me. They were surprised to see an Azerbaijani driver perform at this level in international karting for the first time. There were also world and European champions in the competition, and the weather made the race even more difficult. It was an incredible honor and experience to represent my country and show how strong we are. I’m doing my best to prove that Azerbaijan can reach the top in motorsport on the world stage, and the support I get from my fellow countrymen motivates me even more."

Note that Davin Jafarov is expected to participate in two more international races before the end of the year.