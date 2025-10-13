Secret passage in Roman Colosseum opens after 2,000 years

13 October 2025 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time in nearly two millennia, visitors to Rome can now walk the Secret Passage of Emperor Commodus — a hidden corridor beneath the Colosseum once reserved for emperors and cloaked in mystery, Azernews reports.

The newly restored underground tunnel, dating back to the 2nd century AD, was designed to allow Roman emperors discreet access to the heart of the Flavian Amphitheater. The passage retains traces of its ancient grandeur, including fragments of marble paneling, faded frescoes of wild boar hunts, and mythological scenes depicting Dionysus and Ariadne.

Opening to the public for the first time since the time of Caesar, this exclusive corridor — known as the Passage of Commodus — is now part of the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Guided visits are available to small groups (up to eight people) every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m., with tickets requiring advance booking through the park’s official website. Currently, a 30-meter section of the corridor is accessible, with restoration work underway to extend it to 55 meters by 2026.

“This is an extraordinary rediscovery,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum. “After 2,000 years, the world can once again witness a hidden gem of ancient Roman architecture. What was once known only to archaeologists and scholars is now revealed to the public.”

Built beneath the southern stands of the Colosseum shortly after the amphitheater’s inauguration in 80 AD, the corridor follows an S-shaped route, cleverly concealed from public view. Scholars continue to debate whether it was linked to the Ludus Magnus (the gladiator training school) or extended toward the Caelian Hill, one of Rome’s legendary seven hills.

Named after Emperor Commodus, son of Marcus Aurelius, who ruled from 180 to 192 AD, the passage evokes the atmosphere of ancient imperial power. Commodus was notorious for his obsession with gladiatorial combat and is said to have entered the arena himself, disguised as a gladiator. Now, visitors can retrace his footsteps, imagining the emperor emerging from the shadows to take his place in the royal box.

Though much of the original marble cladding was stripped away by looters over the centuries, traces remain, along with painted plaster later added by workers. Restorers have uncovered barely visible hunting scenes, mythological murals, and symbols believed to reflect the imperial cult.

To enhance the experience, a new LED lighting system brings the space to life, casting mythological hues across the walls. Using QR code projections, visitors can view digitally reconstructed frescoes, offering a glimpse into the artistic splendor once hidden beneath the Colosseum’s foundations.

This rare opening not only enriches the visitor experience but also strengthens Rome’s mission to blend heritage preservation with modern technology. As Russo put it, “This passage isn’t just a physical space — it’s a journey into the imagination and inner world of the Roman emperors.”