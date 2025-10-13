Drug smuggling attempt from Iran to Azerbaijan by UAV foiled

13 October 2025 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

According to the press center of the State Border Service, Azerbaijani border guards successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances from Iran using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on October 10, Azernews reports.

The operation was carried out by the "Horadiz" border detachment of the Border Troops Command as part of ongoing measures to strengthen the protection of the state border and combat the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

During the border search and operational measures, the UAV was intercepted, and a total of 12 kilograms and 660 grams of marijuana were detected and seized from the border area.

The State Border Service reported that operational and investigative measures related to the incident are currently underway.