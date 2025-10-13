Between Washington and Middle East, Azerbaijan’s role gains new weight

13 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The long and bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas may finally see a turning point. Between the days of October 8 and 10, 2025, Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas reached an agreement on the first stage of a peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The negotiations, held in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, were mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The agreement, which took effect with a ceasefire on Friday, has already allowed humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza after months of blockade and devastation. As part of phase one, Hamas is set to release 20 surviving Israeli hostages and the remains of several others, while Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and an additional 1,700 detainees from Gaza.

According to the plan, Israel will withdraw its forces to a designated line, retaining control over about half of Gaza, and a multinational monitoring force led by the United States will oversee the ceasefire. The force will include contingents from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE, marking the first multinational peace monitoring presence in the Strip.

President Trump described the development as a “historic step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “a great day for Israel” and thanked Trump for his mediation efforts. Hamas also confirmed its commitment to the deal, emphasizing the ceasefire, humanitarian access, and prisoner exchanges as core components.

While this agreement represents a significant diplomatic achievement, deep uncertainty remains over later stages of the plan. Israel insists that Hamas must disarm and renounce control of Gaza, while Hamas continues to demand the establishment of a Palestinian state before laying down its arms. The ambiguity over troop withdrawals and Gaza’s future governance raises the risk of renewed clashes if either side feels betrayed or cornered during upcoming negotiations, and simply raises the question, will the war really be over this time?

Azerbaijan’s participation

The South Caucasus, long seen as a crossroads between the Middle East and Central Asia, has often been relegated to the status of a periphery, a region on the margins of global power games. Whether viewed from Moscow, Brussels, Beijing, or Tehran, the South Caucasus is frequently cast in a supporting role. But perhaps it’s time to rethink this narrative. Rather than lament its peripheral status, the region could embrace its unique position as a bridge between worlds, one whose strategic value is only growing in today’s complex geopolitical landscape.

Since the early 1990s, the South Caucasus has witnessed a steady rise in engagement from Middle Eastern countries. Now, the region stands at a pivotal moment—emerging as a key player in the wider Middle East, both politically and economically. High-profile meetings like the Abu Dhabi talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, surging trade volumes, and a flurry of diplomatic visits all signal the South Caucasus’s growing relevance. These developments challenge old assumptions and invite us to see the region not as a remote outpost, but as an increasingly vital hub at the heart of Eurasian affairs.

Amid this shifting geopolitical landscape, Azerbaijan’s invitation to the upcoming “Middle East Peace Plan” summit, initiated by the United States, stands as an important diplomatic milestone. President Ilham Aliyev’s current visit to Egypt coincides with the summit’s preparatory phase, underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing reputation as a credible and balanced actor in global affairs.

This development might surprise some international observers, yet it aligns perfectly with Azerbaijan’s long-standing foreign policy, one built on pragmatism, neutrality, and constructive engagement. Over the years, Baku has managed to preserve strong relations with both Muslim and Western countries, including Israel, without compromising its principles or values.

Although Azerbaijan has occasionally faced biased criticism due to its close cooperation with Israel, its position on Gaza has been transparent and consistent. At the extraordinary summit of Arab and Islamic countries held in Doha, Azerbaijan supported resolutions defending the people of Gaza and calling for a just and sustainable peace. This was not mere rhetoric but a reflection of Azerbaijan’s genuine commitment to Islamic solidarity and international law.

Azerbaijan’s participation in this peace initiative further illustrates how its independent diplomacy has earned the trust of multiple power centers, Washington, Cairo, and Doha alike. By maintaining a delicate balance between East and West, between the Islamic world and its Western partners, Azerbaijan demonstrates that small states can exercise meaningful influence when guided by principle and foresight.

Why Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan, as a secular state with a predominantly Muslim population, holds a unique position that makes its growing engagement with the Middle East particularly significant. This balanced presentation of its national identity and foreign policy serves as an important example for the wider region.

Baku maintains constructive relations with all major actors across the Middle East. It enjoys a deep alliance with Türkiye, is developing strategic partnerships with Gulf states, and sustains diplomatic contacts with Iraq and Egypt. Baku also maintains multidirectional interactions with Iran while leveraging its own instruments of influence, and continues its strategic cooperation with Israel.

The country's activity in Syria, meanwhile, opens a new chapter, providing the country with an opportunity to operate “on the ground” for the first time and to play the role of both mediator and active participant in emerging multilateral frameworks.

The invitation itself is a signal of confidence from the international community, not only in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic professionalism but also in its ability to bridge divides. As President Aliyev has often underlined, “Our foreign policy is based on balance and respect, not confrontation.” The same approach that helped secure stability in the South Caucasus is now being recognized in the Middle East.

For Washington, Azerbaijan’s involvement adds a layer of legitimacy to the process, particularly within the Muslim world, where skepticism toward U.S.-led initiatives remains strong. For the Islamic community, it highlights that a nation can be both a partner of the West and a defender of Muslim causes — a stance that reflects the nuanced diplomacy Baku has cultivated.

In essence, Azerbaijan’s growing diplomatic footprint symbolizes a new model of engagement: independent yet cooperative, principled yet pragmatic. At a time when polarization dominates global politics, Baku’s ability to engage with diverse partners, from the United States to Israel, from Egypt to Qatar underscores the value of strategic flexibility and credibility.

The coming days will reveal whether Trump’s ambitious plan can deliver lasting peace or merely another temporary truce. But one fact is already clear, Azerbaijan’s presence at the table signals that its voice is now heard far beyond the borders of the South Caucasus.

Ultimately, the priority for Azerbaijan is to minimize risks while capitalizing on new opportunities. If the course of history draws the country more deeply into the Middle East’s evolving dynamics, the most effective approach is a pragmatic one, to make the best use of its diplomatic flexibility and pursue policies grounded in national interest.