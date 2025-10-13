Azerbaijan set to handle 15 mln tons of rail cargo annually

13 October 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

At least 15 million tons of cargo are expected to be transported annually via railway through the territory of Azerbaijan in the coming years.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev during a trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mustafayev recalled that in May 2023, an agreement was signed between the governments of Iran and Russia for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway segment on Iranian territory.

Additionally, in December 2024, the governments of Azerbaijan and Russia signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing transit cargo transportation along the North-South International Transport Corridor.

"According to the agreement, following the modernization of the relevant railway infrastructure, the guaranteed annual volume of cargo transported through Azerbaijan will reach at least 5 million tons starting from January 1, 2028. This volume is expected to increase to at least 15 million tons, subject to a joint decision by the participating parties," Mustafayev noted.