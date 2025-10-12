Blackstone might sell £1B in assets to Tritax Big Box
Blackstone is nearing an agreement to sell approximately £1 billion of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT. The deal, which is expected to close soon, signifies a significant shift in the logistics sector and a growing investor appetite for large-scale real estate transactions. Blackstone's move comes amid a period of renewed interest in prime European office assets and logistics facilities, following a prolonged slowdown triggered by higher interest rates .
