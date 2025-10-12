Blackstone might sell £1B in assets to Tritax Big Box

12 October 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Blackstone is nearing an agreement to sell approximately £1 billion of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT. The deal, which is expected to close soon, signifies a significant shift in the logistics sector and a growing investor appetite for large-scale real estate transactions. Blackstone's move comes amid a period of renewed interest in prime European office assets and logistics facilities, following a prolonged slowdown triggered by higher interest rates .

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!