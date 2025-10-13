Mustafayev: Trilateral dialogue strengthens Azerbaijan–Iran–Russia partnership

13 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku is hosting a high-level trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy, transport, logistics, energy, and customs.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during the meeting that such trilateral dialogues play an important role in deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The talks are co-chaired by Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk, and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeghi.

“The discussions we are holding in this trilateral format are of great importance for expanding trade, economic, transport, and energy ties among our countries,” Mustafayev stated. “I am confident that our constructive dialogue will further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation among Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.”

He stressed that Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership with both Iran and Russia, expressing confidence that relations with both countries would continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Highlighting the need to enhance interstate relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, Mustafayev emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and prosperity for regional collaboration. He noted the growing relevance of the “3+3” regional consultation platform, initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which complements existing bilateral and trilateral mechanisms, strengthens regional security, and opens new opportunities for economic growth.

Mustafayev recalled that the trilateral cooperation format was also established at the initiative of President Aliyev. The first Azerbaijan–Iran–Russia Summit was held in Baku on August 8, 2016, followed by the second summit in Tehran on November 1, 2017.

Speaking about key areas of cooperation, the deputy prime minister underscored the strategic importance of the North–South International Transport Corridor, which plays a vital role in boosting trade between the three nations. He noted that the volume of freight transported along the corridor grew significantly in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

“As the only country with land borders with both Iran and Russia, Azerbaijan occupies a strategic position on the western segment of the corridor. This geographic advantage allows our nation to play a central role in enhancing the corridor’s efficiency and regional transport connectivity,” he said, adding that joint efforts are underway to increase the corridor’s capacity and transit potential.

Mustafayev recalled that the Baku Declaration, adopted after the 2022 trilateral meeting, envisions raising the corridor’s freight capacity to 15 million tons. He also referred to bilateral agreements signed among the three sides to further improve infrastructure and connectivity.

The deputy prime minister pointed out that an agreement between the governments of Iran and Russia on the construction of the Rasht–Astara railway was signed in May 2023, while another agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia was concluded in December 2024 to enhance cooperation in freight transit along the North–South corridor.

He added that construction of the South Cargo Terminal in Iran’s Astara city, owned by Azerbaijan Railways and considered a key component of the North–South Corridor, is nearing completion.

Mustafayev further reminded that in December 2023, a new automobile bridge and border checkpoint over the Astarachay River on the Azerbaijan–Iran border were commissioned. Meanwhile, construction of the Agband–Kalaleh Bridge over the Araz River continues under an intergovernmental memorandum signed between Azerbaijan and Iran in March 2022. The bridge, part of the Araz Corridor, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with associated customs infrastructure to follow in the first quarter of next year.

The Horadiz–Agband highway and railway projects are also expected to be finalized next year, creating a new segment that will connect both the East–West and North–South transport corridors.

“This crucial infrastructure will not only serve as a new link between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea but also enhance Azerbaijan’s role as a vital transit hub in the region,” Mustafayev concluded.