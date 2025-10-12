Azernews.Az

Sunday October 12 2025

EBRD issues manat bonds in Azerbaijan, signaling confidence in local capital market

12 October 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD issues manat bonds in Azerbaijan, signaling confidence in local capital market
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will issue manat-denominated bonds in Azerbaijan for the first time. According to official information, the volume of the issuance will be 50 million manat (≈29.5 million USD), with 500 bonds issued, each carrying a nominal value of 100,000 manat (≈59,000 USD). This issuance is considered a key milestone in Azerbaijan’s capital market, reinforcing the role of bonds in the national currency.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more