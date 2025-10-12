EBRD issues manat bonds in Azerbaijan, signaling confidence in local capital market
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will issue manat-denominated bonds in Azerbaijan for the first time. According to official information, the volume of the issuance will be 50 million manat (≈29.5 million USD), with 500 bonds issued, each carrying a nominal value of 100,000 manat (≈59,000 USD). This issuance is considered a key milestone in Azerbaijan’s capital market, reinforcing the role of bonds in the national currency.
