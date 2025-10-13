President Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit, Azernews reports.
The head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.
President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi greeted the head of state.
