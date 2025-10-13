National Art Museum to host lecture 'Diego Rivera: Promise of Better Future'

13 October 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Art Museum will host a lecture titled "Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future" on October 15, Azernews reports.

During the lecture, director of the Anahuacalli Museum, María Teresa Moya Malfavón, will provide detailed information about the "Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future" exhibition, which was held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum as the first major international project led by her museum.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the world-renowned Mexican artist Diego Rivera, who was known for his strong social stance.

The lecture will explore Rivera's famous mural paintings created for various buildings in Mexico and abroad, which reflect the spirit of the people, the working class, and ideals of social justice.

Attendees will also gain insights into Rivera's artistic philosophy, his vision for the future, and the social messages conveyed through his works.

The event starts at 16:00.

