National Conservatory marks anniversary of renowned mugham singer [PHOTOS]

13 October 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Conservatory has solemnly celebrated the 65th anniversary of the renowned mugham singer, People's Artist, and recipient of the "Shohrat" and "Sheref" Orders, Mansum Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.

Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Kamila Dadash-zade welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she noted Mansum Ibrahimov's exceptional contributions to the development of Azerbaijani mugham music.

Kamila Dadash-zade pointed out that Ihis rich performing school and the young mugham singers he has trained are of great importance for the future of national music culture.

During the event, a video dedicated to the singer's pedagogical and stage activities was shown, and his students and colleagues performed beloved mugham and songs in his style.

At the end of the celebration, the jubilarian expressed his gratitude for the high appreciation of his art and the attention given to him.

Mansum Ibrahimov is a celebrated Azerbaijani folk singer, mugham performer, theater and film actor. He was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan in 1998 and People's Artist of Azerbaijan in 2005.

Ibrahimov began his musical education at the Baku Musical Technical School from 1982 to 1987 and later graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts in 1993.

He is known for his significant contributions to the development of mugham music and for mentoring new generations of mugham singers.

Among his notable theater roles is that of Majnun in the production of "Leyli and Majnun" at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Mansum Ibrahimov has also appeared in four film and television productions since 2002. He served as a jury member for Mugham" TV Competition.

He remains a prominent figure in Azerbaijani music and culture, known for his artistry and dedication to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical heritage.