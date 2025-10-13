Trial of Armenian citizens in Baku Military Court reveals secret military orders

13 October 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On October 13, the Baku Military Court continued the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity, Azernews reports.

During the court session, a series of secret documents belonging to the Armenian armed forces were disclosed. Photographs of the documents were displayed in the courtroom, providing evidence that various combat tasks were assigned by Armenia’s military leadership to its armed formations, including the so-called “army,” for operations on Azerbaijani territories previously under occupation.

One of the key pieces of evidence presented was a classified order, No. 0119, dated May 4, 2016, signed by the then Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel General Yuri Khachaturov. The order instructed the commander of the so-called “army” to fortify anti-tank ditches and trench systems in the “6th Defense District,” integrate the defensive lines of the “9th Defense District,” and conceal military vehicles within battle formations.

Another document made public was the joint secret order No. 016, dated December 24, 2016, prepared in Yerevan by Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, then Chief of the General Staff, and Colonel V. Sargsyan, Chief of the Intelligence Department. The document outlined a plan for the 24th Special Purpose Separate Radio Technical Regiment to conduct an inspection trip from Yerevan to Khankendi, Aghdara, and Sugovushan between January 10–14, 2017. The purpose of the mission was to identify suitable positions for radio-electronic reconnaissance (REK) units, with oversight assigned to Armenia’s military intelligence chief.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens accused of a range of serious crimes, including war crimes, genocide, terrorism, and violations of international humanitarian law, committed during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.