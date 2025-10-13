'Leyli and Majnun' opera premiered in honor of Uzeyir Hajibayli's 140th anniversary [PHOTOS]

13 October 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opera "Leyli and Majnun", composed by the founder of Azerbaijani professional music and prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, was presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, in celebration of his 140th anniversary, Azernews reports.

This performance was not only a tribute to the composer 's anniversary but also a celebration of the rich traditions of Azerbaijani musical culture.

"Leyli and Majnun", regarded as Hajibayli's masterpiece, was first staged in 1908 and is considered the first opera in the East.

In the performance, the lead roles of Leyli and Majnun were portrayed by Ravana Amiraslanli and Mirali Sarizade, respectively.

The roles of Leyli's father and mother were performed by Taleh Yahyayev and Aytan Maharramova, while Mutallim Damirov and Afag Aghayeva played Majnun's parents. Other roles were played by Fuad Azizzade (Ibn Salam), Jahangir Gurbanov (Nofel), Nazar Baylarov (Zeid), and Parviz Verdiyev (Sheikh).

In the ballet sections, the role of Leyli was danced by Maryam Shabakayeva, Majnun by Rustəm Hajiyev, and the child roles of Leyli and Majnun were performed by Laləzar İbrahimli and Adil Alizade, respectively.

The conductor of the performance was Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, the stage director was Nijat Kazimov, the set designer was Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev, the costume designer was Leyla Aliyeva, the choirmaster was Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, and the choreographer was Honored Artist Yuriy Lobachev.

Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov accompanied the performance on the solo cello, and Honored Artist Elnur Ahmadov played the kamancha.