UK lifts arms embargo on Azerbaijan and Armenia amid progress in peace process

14 October 2025 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

A written statement by Stephen Doughty the UK Secretary of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, on the lifting of the arms embargo on Azerbaijan and Armenia, has been published on the website of the British Parliament, Azernews reports via local media.

The statement reads:

“I would like to inform you about the significant developments in the South Caucasus and the UK’s response to the progress in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On August 8, US President Donald Trump held a trilateral summit in Washington with the participation of Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. As a result, a peace agreement was initialed and a declaration was signed.

The documents include a call for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and a commitment to ensure communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, while respecting Armenia’s sovereignty.

The UK welcomes the progress achieved. This is an important step towards peace and stability.

In this regard, we are upgrading our relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan to a strategic partnership in the areas of trade, security and defence.

From August 24 to 26, I visited both countries to reaffirm our support and discuss practical steps forward.

We supported the dissolution of the Minsk Group. Given the progress achieved, we believe that the OSCE 1992 embargo is no longer relevant. The UK is lifting its arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan in full. This will help to develop security cooperation and help the countries protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in responding to hybrid threats. Export licenses will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to strict criteria.

We will monitor the situation in the region. We hope that this will pave the way for peace, security and prosperity in the South Caucasus. The UK stands ready to work with both countries, the US, the EU and other partners to support these changes and regional stability.”

The UK’s decision marks a significant diplomatic shift, reflecting London’s recognition of the progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and its readiness to strengthen regional cooperation in the fields of security and defence.