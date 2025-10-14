bp reports steady progress on Shafag solar project in Jabrayil

14 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Construction of the Shafag (Jabrayil) solar power project, developed jointly by bp, SOCAR Green, and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, is advancing according to schedule in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

According to the project investors, following the final investment decision made in June 2025, two major contracts have been awarded to support the project’s timely implementation.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, valued at approximately $117 million, was awarded to Intec and Complant. The contract covers the complete range of engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance for the first two years of the plant’s operation. Construction activities have already commenced, with site mobilization completed and earthworks and internal road construction underway.

The module supply contract, valued at over $29 million, was awarded to Trina Solar (Schweiz) AG for the provision of solar panels. The first shipment of panels was successfully delivered to the project site in August 2025.

Colin Allan, director of Shafag (Jabrayil) Solar Limited (SJSL), noted that the project is making solid progress:

“We are pleased to see strong progress on the Shafag solar project, which we are delivering together with SOCAR Green and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, the co-venturers in the project, and in collaboration with many other stakeholders.

We are also excited to share that during earthworks, a historic archaeological site was discovered in the northern part of the project area. This open settlement, potentially dating back to the Bronze to Early Iron Ages, includes surface materials such as grinding stone fragments, clay pottery shards, and structural patterns of arranged river stones. We are working closely with experts from Azerbaijan’s Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology to assess the historical value and significance of these findings.”

Construction of the Shafag solar project is expected to continue through mid-2027, with a focus on maximizing local content and workforce participation. At its peak, the project is anticipated to generate up to 400 jobs, contributing both to Azerbaijan’s green energy transition and the socioeconomic development of the liberated Jabrayil district.