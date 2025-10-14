30th Caspian Construction Week opens with focus on reconstruction and development

14 October 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week has kicked off in Baku.

Azernews reports that the event features several major exhibitions, including the 5th International Rebuild Garabagh Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh; the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition BakuBuild; the 17th International Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool Exhibition Aquatherm Baku; and the 4th Caspian International Plastics and Polymers Industry Exhibition Plastex Caspian.

Additionally, the 13th Caspian International Road & Traffic Exhibition on Road Infrastructure and Public Transport is being held alongside these events.

The three-day exhibition, attended by representatives of government agencies, brings together industry leaders, experts, and companies from various countries to showcase innovations and discuss future opportunities in the construction and infrastructure sectors.