Netherlands imposes protectionist measures on Nexperia

13 October 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Dutch government has invoked the provisions of the Accessibility of Goods Act in relation to Nexperia Corporation, one of Europe’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, Azernews reports.

The decision was made "due to serious management violations" within the company, which allegedly pose risks to "the continuity and security of a critical technology supply chain" in both the Netherlands and the wider European Union.

According to an official government statement, the application of this law enables authorities to "prevent corporate decisions that could potentially harm the interests of the company or the European economy." The government emphasized that this is "an extraordinary measure reserved for exceptional circumstances."

Nexperia, owned by the Chinese Wingtech Group, plays a crucial role in producing microchips for the European automotive industry and consumer electronics sectors, making its stability vital for regional technological supply chains.

Over the past year, there has been increasing debate in the Netherlands and across the EU about limiting the influence of Chinese investments on critical industries. At the same time, Beijing has repeatedly maintained that Chinese companies operate in full compliance with international laws and contribute positively to the global technology ecosystem by fostering interconnectedness.

Industry experts suggest that this case could set a precedent for how European governments balance openness to foreign investment with safeguarding strategic assets, especially in sectors deemed critical to economic and technological sovereignty.