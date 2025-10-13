Azernews.Az

13 October 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)
LG Electronics’ operating profit falls YoY but beats expectations

LG Electronics announced an operating profit of 688.9 billion won ($482.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an 8.4% decline year-on-year but exceeding market expectations of approximately 603.5 billion won, according to the company’s regulatory filing on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

