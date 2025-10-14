Tens of Thousands of new jobs planned in Garabagh and East Zangazur

14 October 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Favorable conditions are being created for employment and entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with plans to open tens of thousands of new jobs, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Mammad Musayev, President of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week.

He noted that the “Great Return” program to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is already being implemented in practice:

"Over the past two years alone, hundreds of infrastructure projects, including airports, highways, railways, and energy centers, have been commissioned in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions. Favorable conditions are being established for employment and entrepreneurship, with tens of thousands of new jobs planned.

Declaring Garabagh a ‘green zone’ and implementing projects on alternative and renewable energy further strengthens confidence that Azerbaijan will become a green energy exporter."

Musayev emphasized that the BakuBuild and Rebuild Garabagh exhibitions are not only business platforms but also symbols of joint solidarity, cooperation, and confidence in the future for the reconstruction of Garabagh.

"As the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, we are ready to support all efforts for the restoration of Garabagh, the development of entrepreneurship, and the strengthening of our country’s economic power," he added.