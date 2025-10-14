SOCAR conducts apecialized well control training for TPAO engineers
In line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) in June 2023, cooperation in the field of human capital development and experience exchange continues successfully, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of this partnership, from September 22 to 26, 2025, SOCAR’s Training, Education and Certification Department conducted five-day intensive training courses for TPAO employees. The sessions were led by an expert instructor from SOCAR and focused on two key topics: “Well Control During Drilling Operations” and “Methods for Accelerating and Facilitating Major and Subsurface Repairs of Dual-Bore Wells.”
The project aims to strengthen the continuity of mutual learning and development initiatives between SOCAR and TPAO in the field of human capital, while also contributing to the exchange of knowledge and experience in the energy sector.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!