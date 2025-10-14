SOCAR conducts apecialized well control training for TPAO engineers

14 October 2025 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) in June 2023, cooperation in the field of human capital development and experience exchange continues successfully, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of this partnership, from September 22 to 26, 2025, SOCAR’s Training, Education and Certification Department conducted five-day intensive training courses for TPAO employees. The sessions were led by an expert instructor from SOCAR and focused on two key topics: “Well Control During Drilling Operations” and “Methods for Accelerating and Facilitating Major and Subsurface Repairs of Dual-Bore Wells.”

The project aims to strengthen the continuity of mutual learning and development initiatives between SOCAR and TPAO in the field of human capital, while also contributing to the exchange of knowledge and experience in the energy sector.