Alat Free Economic Zone boosts modern manufacturing in Azerbaijan

14 October 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) provides significant opportunities for the establishment of modern manufacturing facilities in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, at the opening ceremony of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue on the topic “Investing in Education for Azerbaijan’s Sustainable Development.”

He noted that increasing the complexity of the economy is a key aspect of Azerbaijan’s development strategy.

"What distinguishes economies from one another is their complexity. Complexity involves the production of goods that require a wide range of knowledge and skills.

Industrial parks established in Azerbaijan serve as essential institutions to attract highly qualified specialists, particularly in the non-oil sector.

At the Vocational Education School operating within the Sumgait Industrial Park, skilled personnel are trained in industrial specialties to meet the needs of enterprises operating in the country.

I would also like to highlight the role of the Alat Free Economic Zone in this area. As a country without direct access to the ocean, Azerbaijan’s AFEZ creates a favorable environment for establishing modern manufacturing enterprises," he added.