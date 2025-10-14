Energy scientist donates his books to Presidential Library [PHOTOS]

14 October 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Meetings with scholars, intellectuals, and public figures have become a tradition at the Azerbaijan Presidential Library, Azernews reports.

Professor Tahir Jafarov, a Doctor of Technical Sciences and a Professor at the International Academy of Ecoenergetics, visited the Presidential Library, familiarized himself with its activities, and donated his books to the Library’s collection.

After graduating from the Azerbaijan Oil and Chemistry Institute with a degree in electrical engineering, Tahir Jafarov worked in various positions, including as a master at the Mingachevir Construction Trust's Electrical Installation Department, a cascade engineer at Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant, head of the State Energy Supervision Department's Mingachevir branch, director of the Mingachevir Electricity Network, head of the Energy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Energy, chief energy specialist at "Azalternativenerji" LLC, a subsidiary of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, and as a technical director in the development of new legislation in cooperation with European Union experts on energy policy reform aligned with the EU directives. Currently, he serves as a consultant for the application of modern technologies at the Azərişıq ASC Training Center.

Professor Jafarov is the author of several books, including "The Role of Hydroelectric Pumped Storage Power Plants in the Integration of Renewable Energy Sources into the Energy System" (Baku, 2013), "Electric Power Engineering – On the Threshold of Existence and Nonexistence" (Baku, 2015), "Smart Market. Power Engineering – Reforms and Intellectual Market" (Baku, 2017), and "The Darkness of Electric Light" (Baku, 2025), as well as nearly 50 articles and projects related to enhancing the efficiency of energy systems, the safety of hydroelectric power plants, the application of modern technologies in energy, the use of renewable energy, and other related topics.

In addition to his printed books, the distinguished scientist also donated electronic versions of his books to the library.

Professor Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, expressed gratitude to Professor Tahir Jafarov for enriching the Library’s collection with his books and wished him continued success in his scientific work.