Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia adopt communiqué to enhance cooperation on North-South transport corridor

14 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was held in Baku on October 13, 2025, bringing together Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs. The meeting concluded with the adoption of a joint Communiqué outlining key directions for strengthening regional connectivity and advancing shared infrastructure projects.

The communiqué reaffirmed satisfaction with ongoing trilateral cooperation and highlighted the guiding role of the 2016 Declaration and the 2017 Joint Statement of the presidents of the three countries in promoting mutually beneficial economic, trade, and transport ties. The sides emphasized the importance of enhancing the region’s transit potential, accelerating infrastructure projects, and coordinating efforts to expand the “North-South” international transport corridor.

The participants underscored the goal of increasing freight volumes along the corridor to 15 million tons and agreed to establish a Working Group to prepare an Action Plan for implementation within three months. Additionally, a special Working Group on automobile transportation, including representatives of customs, border, and transport agencies, will be formed.

The signing of the charter of the trilateral working group on customs cooperation was also welcomed, aimed at facilitating transit transportation between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia. The sides stressed the importance of completing major infrastructure components of the corridor, such as the Rasht-Astara railway line, the Agband-Kalala highway bridge over the Araz River, and new border checkpoints.

Efforts to simplify border crossing procedures and digitalize customs and transport operations were also discussed. Furthermore, the parties agreed to continue technical consultations on the project to interconnect their electricity networks and to conduct a joint on-site inspection of key infrastructure projects of the North-South corridor on October 14, 2025.

The Communiqué was formally adopted in Baku on October 13, 2025.