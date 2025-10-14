Baku, Islamabad lawmakers hail growing partnership based on friendship and trust [PHOTOS]

14 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During the working visit of Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, she met with Chairman of the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Department noted that the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between the two countries, which are based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

It was noted that reciprocal visits by the heads of state have played an important role in elevating bilateral ties to a high level. Emphasizing the special role of parliaments in the advancement of these relations, the speakers highly appreciated the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, both on a bilateral basis and within various international platforms.

During the meeting, the holding of the Third Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye was described as a contribution to the further expansion of relations. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.