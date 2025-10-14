Armenia rejects Azerbaijan’s demand for constitutional changes before peace deal

14 October 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia has firmly rejected Azerbaijan’s demand to amend its constitution as a precondition for signing a peace agreement, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chair Elina Valtonen, Azernews reports, local media outlets.

Mirzoyan emphasized that constitutional amendments remain a purely domestic matter: “Amending or adopting a new constitution is exclusively an internal issue for Armenia and our people. Armenia has never undertaken—and has no intention of undertaking—any obligation to a third party to change its constitution.”

He added that ongoing discussions on possible constitutional reforms are taking place solely within the framework of internal public dialogue, rejecting Azerbaijan’s call for changes as a condition for peace. “We do not accept this condition,” Mirzoyan stated.

Political observers note that although Yerevan has taken a hardline stance, Armenia’s past record of firm declarations has often preceded gradual concessions under diplomatic pressure.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party announced plans on September 20 to initiate the adoption of a new constitution following the 2026 parliamentary elections. The proposed reforms, rooted in the party’s “Real Armenia” ideology, are expected to reinforce peace efforts with Azerbaijan, promote EU accession, and maintain a balanced foreign policy while fostering good-neighbourly relations across the region.