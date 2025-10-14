Turkmenistan Culture Days start with spectacular opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

14 October 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan share deep-rooted cultural ties, grounded in their common history, language, and traditions.

Both countries have consistently worked to reinforce these relationships, promoting mutual respect and understanding through a range of cultural initiatives.

Turkmenistan Culture Days stand as a shining example of the robust cultural partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, highlighting their shared heritage and dedication to enhancing mutual understanding through joint cultural efforts.

This event highlights the ongoing partnership between the two nations and their dedication to strengthening cultural ties.

The official opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov expressed his pleasure at hosting Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan. He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by shared history, cultural roots, and unwavering friendship.

Murad Huseynov emphasized that the high level of relations between the two countries creates favorable conditions for the peoples to better understand one another, for the expansion of cultural exchanges, and for the realization of joint projects in the future.

In his address, Nursahat Shirimov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, stressed the significance of developing cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. He stated that the holding of Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples. Nursahat Shirimov also expressed hope that cultural cooperation would continue to grow in the future.

Academician Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, remarked that the common history and cultural roots of the two peoples have led to the development of their cultures over millennia, and these cultures continue to be closely interconnected today.

"Our unity and brotherhood are always evident. Our cultures and literatures have developed as a reflection of our shared values. This is the most vivid manifestation of the centuries-old unity between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the modern era," the Academician emphasized.

Following the speeches, the guests were introduced to a photo exhibition showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen people. In addition, samples of Turkmenistan's music, national costumes, decorative-applied arts, and museum exhibits were on display.

A concert program was then presented, featuring Turkmen dances and musical performances.

Turkmenistan Culture Days, which will continue until October 15, include events in both Baku and Ganja.