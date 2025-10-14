Over 55,000 return to liberated territories of Azerbaijan as part of Great Return Program

14 October 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As part of Azerbaijan’s national priority titled “The Great Return to the Liberated Territories”, outlined in the country’s 2022–2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy, the resettlement of 28 residential areas has already been achieved. Currently, around 55,000 people are living in the territories liberated after the 2020 Second Garabagh War.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAECR), during the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week.

He noted that approximately 20,000 of the returnees are former internally displaced persons (IDPs). “The remaining population consists of those employed in local government institutions, construction, and private companies operating in the region. By the end of next year, we expect this number to surpass 100,000, marking a significant milestone in the return process,” Gasimli said.

He also highlighted major progress in infrastructure development in the liberated regions. “In a short period, over 500 kilometers of roads have been constructed, along with 120–130 kilometers of new railway lines. About 75% of the Horadiz-Aghbend railway project has been completed,” he added.

The “Great Return” initiative is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts, aiming to restore normal life in the territories and facilitate the safe and dignified return of displaced citizens.