Azerbaijan approves Kigali Amendment on substances depleting ozone layer

14 October 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer of October 15, 2016, has been approved.