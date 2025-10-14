Azerbaijan approves agreement with International Telecommunication Union
An agreement between Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.
According to the law, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the International Telecommunication Union on the holding, organization and financing of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25)" was approved.
The agreement was signed on June 25, 2025, in Geneva and on July 11, 2025, in Baku.
