President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share post on his working visit to Egypt [VIDEO]
A post about the working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Egypt has been shared on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
“President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Egypt (12-13.10.2025).”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!