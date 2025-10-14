Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 14 2025

President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share post on his working visit to Egypt [VIDEO]

14 October 2025 19:01 (UTC+04:00)
A post about the working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Egypt has been shared on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

“President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Egypt (12-13.10.2025).”

