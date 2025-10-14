Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 14 2025

Hyundai Nexo gains popularity despite limited refueling

14 October 2025 23:19 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai Nexo gains popularity despite limited refueling

Hyundai Motor’s Nexo, South Korea’s only hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle, is gaining traction as demand steadily grows despite ongoing infrastructure limitations.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more