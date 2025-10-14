Seoul plans construction of its first civilian nuclear shelter

14 October 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By 2028, South Korean authorities plan to construct the country’s first civilian bunker capable of withstanding a nuclear strike, located beneath a residential apartment complex in Seoul. The project was reported by The Korea Herald, Azernews reports.

The shelter will be built in the Garak-dong district, with support from local government and the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation. It will be situated on the third basement level of the residential building, covering over 2,100 square meters and able to accommodate up to 1,020 people.

Designed to sustain life underground for up to two weeks, the bunker will be equipped with advanced air filtration, emergency power, and water purification systems, offering protection in the event of a nuclear, biological, or chemical (NBC) attack. Uniquely, in peacetime, the facility will serve as a fully functional fitness center, complete with exercise equipment, showers, and recreational space.

The move reflects growing concerns over global instability and ongoing military threats from North Korea. According to officials, this project may pave the way for a broader initiative to construct similar dual-purpose shelters across major urban areas in South Korea.

Architects are also exploring the integration of sustainable features, such as solar energy systems and smart ventilation technology, to allow the shelter to operate independently from external infrastructure during emergencies.

This innovative approach to civil defense may signal a shift in urban planning — where safety, practicality, and everyday use are combined in a single structure.