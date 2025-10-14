Baku, Ashgabat expand cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

14 October 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has hosted a large delegation of cultural leaders and artists, headed by Nursahat Shirimov, Turkmenistan Deputy Culture Minister, Azernews reports.

The delegation arrived in the country in connection with Turkmenistan Culture Days, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Adil Karimli conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the development of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have been characterized by regular exchanges and the organization of cultural events. One of the key expressions of this collaboration has been the celebration of Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan, which provides a platform to showcase Turkmen cultural heritage through exhibitions, music, dance, and art.

This event has been held several times, with one of the most notable exhibitions being "Arkhadag: The Pillar of Turkmen National Heritage"* at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

High-level meetings between officials of both countries have consistently highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural cooperation.