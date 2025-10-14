Google announces major investment in AI data center hub in India

14 October 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced on Tuesday that Google plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years to build data center capacity for a new artificial intelligence hub in the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Azernews reports, citing foreign media. “We’re excited to announce a gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam. This will be the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere outside of the United States. The project represents a $15 billion capital investment over the next five years and will eventually scale to multiple gigawatts of power capacity. It will be part of a global network of AI centers across 12 countries,” Kurian said during an event in New Delhi. He also emphasized that the company aims to transform Visakhapatnam into a “global connectivity hub.” Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, welcomed the announcement, calling it a “massive leap” for the state's digital future. He noted that the deal came after “a year of intense discussions and relentless effort” between the state government and Google. This investment underscores India’s growing importance in the global technology ecosystem and Google’s commitment to expanding its AI capabilities outside traditional tech hubs. The new facility is expected to not only boost local employment but also attract further tech investments to the region, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key player in the AI and cloud computing revolution.

