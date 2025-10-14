Microsoft discontinue support for Windows 10

14 October 2025 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system will officially reach its end of support on October 14, 2025, Azernews reports.

From that date onward, Microsoft will no longer provide technical assistance, security updates, or feature improvements for Windows 10. Although the operating system already installed on devices will continue to function, using it beyond this point poses significant risks.

Microsoft has warned that continuing to use Windows 10 after support ends is dangerous because the absence of security updates will leave systems more vulnerable to malware and cyberattacks. The company strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to ensure ongoing protection and access to the latest features.

According to Statcounter, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system worldwide, holding more than 70% of the global market share. Among the different Windows versions, Windows 10 still leads with nearly 59% usage, while Windows 11 accounts for about 38%.

Despite Windows 11 being available since late 2021, many users and organizations have been slow to upgrade, partly due to hardware requirements and user familiarity with Windows 10. This transition period highlights the challenges Microsoft faces in encouraging widespread adoption of its latest OS.