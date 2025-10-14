New film brings Azerbaijan's rich history to big screen [PHOTOS]

14 October 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's rich and multifaceted history will be brought to life on the cinema screen through a new project, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The filming of the new feature-documentary film, produced by *Caspian Media Group* and commissioned by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA), has officially begun.

The project aims to showcase Azerbaijan's ancient statehood traditions, cultural heritage, and historical figures to the audience through contemporary cinematic language.

The film is structured as a combination of documentary facts and artistic imagination, covering key stages in the formation of national identity.

Leading roles are played by well-known actors Rustam Jabrayilov and Umid Gadimli.

The cast also includes People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov, as well as Duygu Davali, Samimi Farhad, Manaf Dadashov, Rumiya Aghayeva, George Gafarov, and Nigar Gadirli, among other prominent figures.

The creative team includes not only experienced professionals from Azerbaijani cinematography but also young specialists.

The film's director, Elmar Bayramov, aims to deliver an emotionally and visually impactful work based on historical materials.

Filming is currently taking place in several regions of Azerbaijan, featuring locations rich in historical landmarks and natural landscapes.

The film will utilize the latest technological solutions and cinematic effects, allowing the audience to experience both historical realities and a strong visual aesthetic.

It will breathe new life into Azerbaijani cinema heritage on the topic of history and will play a significant role in promoting the country's culture.