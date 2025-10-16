Culture Ministry launches project in Garabagh [PHOTOS]

16 October 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration work in the liberated Garabagh region, ensuring the gradual return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, Azernews reports.

Attention is also being paid to the restoration of the cultural environment in the rapidly revitalising areas.

From October 20 to 31, a series of events titled "Wind of Culture" will take place in the Garabagh region, organised by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture.

The project, which brings together activities in several cultural spheres, will cover five cities of the Garabagh region, including Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Fizuli, and Khankandi.

On October 20, within the framework of the "Friend of the Master" project (Sənətkarın dostu), MEMİM, with the support of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Garabagh University, will host a meeting with the singer-khanende, educator, and Honoured Art Worker Aghil Malikov.

On October 21, a scientific-practical seminar on "The Phenomenon of Uzeyir Hajibayli in Azerbaijani Culture" will be held.

The event is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional music, musicologist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli.

From October 20 to 25, the Aghdam State Drama Theatre will host a series of events titled "Lessons of Professional Theatre in the Regions."

On October 27, a training for library staff will take place at the Barda District Culture House.

As part of the "Wind of Culture" project, several masterclasses are also planned.

On October 27, masterclasses in violin will be held at the Children's Art School No. 1 in Barda with the participation of People's Artist, Professor Zahra Guliyeva.

On October 28, masterclasses in tar will be held at the Karabakh Mugham Centre named after Uzeyir Hajibeali in Aghjabedi with the participation of Honoured Artist Neymat Mursalov, and in piano with the participation of Doctor of Arts Nargiz Kangarli.

The next meeting of the "Friend of the Master" project will take place on October 29 at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Centre in Fuzuli with the participation of People's Artist, singer, and educator Mansum Ibrahimov.

The first series of events under the "Wind of Culture" project, organised by MEMİM, took place in Ganja from April 8 to 12 this year.

