Turkmenistan Literature Corner opens at National Library [PHOTOS]

16 October 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Turkmenistan Literature Corner has opened at Azerbaijan National Library, Azernews reports.

The event was implemented as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Karim Tahirov, noted that the creation of such a corner is a significant event and will serve as an important contribution to the development of literary ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov, emphasized that in recent years, cultural cooperation between the two countries has been rapidly developing, and the Turkmenistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan play a special role in this process.

Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, Nursakhet Shirimov, expressed his satisfaction with the great interest and attention shown in Azerbaijan toward Turkmen literature and culture.

He expressed his gratitude the library's leadership for the initiative to establish the "Turkmenistan Literature Corner" and announced that efforts to continuously enrich it with new publications will continue.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and director of the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature, Academician Isa Habibbayli, spoke about the research being conducted in Azerbaijan dedicated to Turkmen literature.

He pointed out that a Center named after the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy is successfully operating at the Institute.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbannammat Elyasov, described literature and culture as a reliable bridge of friendship between the two nations and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan Literature Corner would also be created in the Turkmenistan National Library in the near future.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid, director of the Institute of Folklore, Doctor of Philology Hikmat Guliyev, representatives of the creative intelligentsia, and guests from Turkmenistan, including Akmurat Radzhabov from the Culture Ministry, special correspondent of the newspaper "Turkmenistan" Ismail Taganov, executive secretary of the newspaper *Nasil* Orazmurat Muradov, Director of the Magtymguly Pyragy Center of Turkmen Literature at the Institute of Literature Ismekhan Osmanly, among others.

During the speeches, the significance of literary ties between the two countries was emphasized. Topics such as translation and publication of literary works in Azerbaijani and Turkmen, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the humanitarian field, were discussed.

The Turkmenistan Culture Days took place in Baku and Ganja. A large delegation of cultural figures and artists from the brotherly country visited Azerbaijan for the occasion.

The event featured a rich program including a broad presentation of Turkmen music, decorative and applied arts, museum exhibitions, culinary masterpieces, and literary presentations.